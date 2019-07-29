Bay City man shot and killed Monday morning

(7/29/19) - Investigators are looking for information in a shooting that killed one Bay City man and injured another.

The department of public safety was called to the 500 block of North Henry Street around 1:30 a.m., Monday.

Investigators found a 39-year-old man dead at the scene and a 24-year-old man wounded. The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

If you have information on the shooting, call the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161 or Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.