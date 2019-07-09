Bay City medical marijuana store set to open Wednesday

(07/09/19) - Mid-Michigan's newest medical marijuana provisioning center, SkyMint, cut the ribbon Tuesday afternoon on its new Bay City location on Wilder Rd.

It's the first of many stores that the Lansing-based Green Peaks Innovations is planning to open.

The company says it’s excited to be joining the community and hopes to bring something new to it.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the community,” said Jeff Radway, CEO of Green Peaks Innovation. “We hope that medical patients come to check out the store and we're hoping to reimagine the way cannabis is sold in the retail environment so we'll let the patients decide but we're thrilled to be here."

Green Peaks Innovations hopes to open 30 stores across the state and 100 across the nation in the next 24 months

That includes one already being built in Mount Morris Twp.

The Bay City store will employ 15 full-time employees and will be open 7 days a week.

The goal of the store is to make it as comfortable as an experience as possible and provide customers with answers to any questions they may have.

“We wanted it to be typical retail,” said Summer-Ransom-Cleveland, President of Skymint Retail. “A place where customers can walk, learn to discover, see everything. Everything is behind glass cases but it's a way to kind of shop around and look at things and learn about things by category.”

Sky Mint Bay City will officially open its doors for business to medical marijuana cardholders Wednesday at 9 a.m.

