Bay City mourns sudden death of longtime fire captain

(7/3/2019) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of longtime fire captain Lawrence "Larry" Gillman.

He died unexpectedly at home Tuesday after 32 years in the fire service and 23 years with Bay City's fire department.

Gillman was a firefighter in the U.S. Navy and joined the Bangor Township Fire Department as a reserve firefighter after he was honorably discharged.

Gillman hired into the Bay City Fire Department on Oct. 30, 1995. He was promoted to driver/engineer in 2003, lieutenant in 2017 and captain in June 2018.

Gillman was the department's acting battalion chief since Nov. 13, 2018. He received a distinguished service citation and lifesaving citation during his career.

In addition to his fire department service, Gillman served on the Bay County Central Dispatch Review Committee and was the MIOSHA Compliance Program manager for the Bay City Department of Public Safety Fire Operations Division.

"Captain Gillman was a hardworking, dedicated firefighter and he is going to be greatly missed," the department wrote on Facebook. "Please keep Larry and his family in your thoughts and prayers."