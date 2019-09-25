Bay City officers looking for man in trench coat accused of making school threats

(9/25/19) - Officers with the Bay City Department of Public Safety are on the lookout for a man accused of making a threat against a school in the south end of the city.

Someone called police around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday saying a man in trench near Third Street and North Water Street was talking about wanting to shoot up a school.

Officers searched the area and couldn't find the man.

Schools in the area mentioned were notified.

If you have information that can help, call Bay County 911 or the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 892-8571.