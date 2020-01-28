Bay City officials to make changes to billing system after complaints

(1/28/2020) - After switching to a new billing software, the City of Bay City will be changing when shut-off notices will be sent out for past due charges.

According to Deputy City Manager, Tony Reyes, the change is coming after many residents received a shut-off notice for small overdue amounts.

"In the old system we used to have a low threshold of what would send out shuts for utility bills and with the new system, we had left that to zero and hadn't implemented the threshold yet," he said. "So one of the things we are doing to change that now is upping that threshold to 30 dollars."

Reyes did not say when that threshold would be changed.

Reyes said that the new billing system will send out a shut-off notice on the first bill if there is an overdue amount. The old system sent it out on the second bill. Reyes said that change will shorten the shut-off notice period by two weeks.

If anyone has any questions about their bill, they can reach out to the city.