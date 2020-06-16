Bay City police arrest two suspects in Florida murder case

(6/16/2020) - Two men from Bay City were arrested Monday in connection with a murder that occurred in Florida last fall.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says 27-year-old and 22-year-old men from Bay City are in custody at the Bay County Jail while awaiting extradition to Bradenton, Fla., to face murder charges.

Authorities say the two Bay City men traveled to Bradenton and committed the homicide during a robbery attempt on Oct. 17, 2019 before returning home to Michigan.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety and FBI Mid-Michigan Safe Streets Task Force began working with police in Bradenton in February to assist with the investigation.

Bay City police say they served warrants on the two suspects Monday and arrested them. Evidence obtained from search warrants at two locations in the city allegedly is related to the Florida homicide.