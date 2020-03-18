Bay City sewer officials: Flushable wipes aren't flushable, clogging system

(3/18/2020) - Sanitizing wipes and sanitary products are advertised as flushable, but Bay City's sewer operators say that isn't the case.

The city spends $50,000 a year removing clogs in the sewer system caused by wipes and other items many people flush down the toilet.

With increasing demand for sanitizing wipes during the coronavirus pandemic, they are concerned the problem could worsen.

Bay City Wastewater Department Director Shoron Cooper said residents should avoid flushing wipes and other products down their toilets.

"Flushable wipes do not disintegrate in water," Cooper said.

She reminds the public to never flush the following items:

-- Personal hygiene and baby wipes, even items that say “flushable wipes” are not flushable.

-- Tampons and sanitary products.

-- Cigarettes.

-- Medicine.

-- Paper towels

-- Dental floss.

-- Cleaning wipes and rags.

-- Cotton balls and swabs.

-- Cat litter.

-- Condoms.

-- Facial tissues.

-- Cooking oil or food.

All of these items should be discarded in the garbage.