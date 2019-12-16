Bay City teacher off to good start at Miss America Scholarship Pageant

(12/16/2019) - Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard of Bay City scored in early win at the Miss America Scholarship Pageant on Sunday evening.

The 24-year-old first-grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary School won the pageant's private preliminary interview, which earned her a $1,500 scholarship. Preliminary competitions continue on Monday.

The private interview counts for 20% of the overall score that determines the top 15 finalists, who will compete live on air Thursday evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Rivard won the Miss Michigan Scholarship Program in June. She graduated from Bay City Western High School and Saginaw Valley State University -- and currently is pursuing a master's degree in early childhood education.