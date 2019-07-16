Bay City unveiling street sign honoring Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard

(7/16/2019) - Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard is receiving honors from her hometown of Bay City this week as she prepares for the national Miss USA pageant.

The city will unveil a sign honoring Rivard's accomplishment at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The sign reads “Home of Miss Michigan 2019 Mallory Rivard.”

The sign will be placed at the city limit on the corner of Midland and Barclay streets.

Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham and the Bay City Commission declared Monday as “Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard Day” in the city.

Rivard, 24, teachers first grade at MacGregor Elementary School. She won the Miss Michigan Scholarship Program on June 16 in Muskegon.

Rivard graduated from Bay City Western High School and Saginaw Valley State University. She currently is working toward a master’s degree in early childhood education.

Her platform as Miss Michigan is "Read to Succeed," encouraging parents to read to their children and combat the literary crisis in Michigan schools.