Bay City woman becomes YouTube sensation

(07/15/19)- There's a DivaRing Light to showcase one's best feature-- a camera and tripod to capture creative moments - a catchy name that people will remember and a fast growing group of followers---

All the important tools Michaela Davert needs as a social media influencer on YouTube.

"I love engaging with my subscribers," said YouTube star, Michaela Davert.

Michaela's YouTube channel is a place where you can find makeup tips-

Where to find fun sized clothing.

The 20 year old also opens up about her life-- allowing subscribers a peek inside her world.

"I never realized how many people would be interested in my story and learning about by life as it is, it's so unique and so different," Davert said.

Michaela has Osteogenesis Imperfecta-- a genetic condition that primarily effects the bones.

A condition she shares with her mom Melissa and brother Austin.

"It's a connective tissue disorder, that causes my body not to produce enough collagen. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, so without this or without enough of it it cause many different health effects. I have incurred over 100 fractures throughout my lifetime and almost 25 surgeries. And other aspects that it effects is my hearing and I also have scoliosis and I also have a heart condition," Davert said.

One with obvious challenges- but not deal breakers for Michaela.

"So many people view my life as sadness and they view it as, you deal with so much and how can you endure all that with a smile on your face. And we all have a choice. We all deal with different circumstances and we can either choose say this is my life and this is what I'm going to make of it or we can say this is my life and I'm just going to sit here and feel sorry for me. And I don't think any of us want to live our life like that," Davert said.

Her positive message is one that has resonated-- over the past year her followers have grown to nearly 40- thousand from all over the world.

"I think the thing that Michaela is doing to not let other people's opinions stop her from achieving her goals, but it's also her responsibility. God gave her a life to live and she needs to go out and use it to the fullest," said Michaela's mom, Melissa Davert.

Michaela hopes to turn her passion into a career, but like any smart girl she has a back up plan.

She is working on getting a degree from Davenport University.

But for now-- she plans to keep updating her followers on the latest new and hip items out there.

"I really enjoy putting myself out there in that industry because women with disabilities lack in that industry and there has definitely been progress, but being made in the past few years, but there's also a long way to go, so I hope to be one of those new faces." Davert said.

