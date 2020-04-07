Bay County commissioner recovering from coronavirus describes illness

(04/07/2020)-“I don’t think I’ve ever been that sick before for that length of time,” said Bay County Commissioner, Kim Coonan.

Coonan is describing what thousands of others across the country are experiencing after contracting the coronavirus.

He said the first symptom for him was exhaustion.

“I went home and it was on a Saturday morning, very, very early. And I probably stayed in bed 20 hours. And Sunday, got up and the same,” he said.

Other symptoms soon followed.

“Cold, like I was breathing in ice air, cold air. So I knew that wasn’t right. I couldn’t eat much of anything and I was running a temp. I’d run a temp and the doctor said, take some Tylenol and drink some fluids, I drank what I could, spent a lot of time in bed and when I got up, I just didn’t feel right,” Coonan said.

After nearly two weeks and at the urging of family and friends, Coonan went to the hospital, where he was finally tested for coronavirus.

He learned the test came back positive last Thursday.

He is now on the road to recovery.

“You know, I feel pretty good. Compared to a week or ten days ago. I feel pretty darn good,” he said.

Coonan said he has no idea where or when he contracted the virus- which should be a wakeup for people still not practicing social distancing or following the “stay at home” order.

“There’s a helluva a lot of people that are asymptomatic or they’ve had some minor bout with it, similar to the flu or they were like me, who are laid up for a couple of weeks, or they’re dead,"

Coonan said, "You can't find testing and how do you treat it, you know?"