Bay County takes steps to safeguard first responders amid coronavirus pandemic

(03/16/2020) - People from all walks of life have fallen victim to coronavirus as its grip widens.

Bay Co. takes steps to safeguard first responders amid coronavirus pandemic

Health care professionals are among those most at risk. Bay County just opted into a state emergency protocol intended to offer paramedics more protection as they deal with this.

“This is all part of our responsibility to be part of the team to help stop the spread of this virus and that’s our main mission.”

As an EMS director, Brian White and his crew find themselves on the front lines of an advancing pandemic.

“For years we trained for this and we trained often,” said White, who heads up ambulance services for McLaren Bay Region. “To be able to be out there and actually be there for the community… It’s great to be able to help.”

Bay County Central Dispatch announced on Facebook it would roll out phone screening procedures for anyone requesting an ambulance, aimed at both keeping first responders out of harm’s way and cutting the risk of transmission.

“If a patient screens positive during that preliminary screening through 911… we’re trying to place the least amount of providers in a home,” White said. “In Italy, they had one of their first paramedics actually pass away from this. We do notice that kind of stuff and share and it does hit home.”

That paramedic passed away in northern Italy Friday at the end of a week-long fever.

White and his paramedics count on years of training and the tools of the trade to defend against a threat they can’t always see coming. Their greatest weapon in that fight – information, screening drivers for symptoms before they even enter the building.

Disinfectant too plays a critical role, in addition to the special face mask they use, which has its own air flow.

“It does make us nervous and what we’re doing is taking precautions for us here in our day to day interactions with the community,” White said. “There are certain inherent risks in the profession and all we can do is make certain we take the precautions to keep ourselves safe.”

He is grateful for the community’s support and remains confident simple strategies can make all the difference.

“We have felt an outpouring of support from the local community and definitely appreciate it," White said. "We can give back to the community and help them fight this situation.”