Bay County Health Department closes beaches due to E. coli

(05/29/19) - Dangerous waters! A new warning could put a damper on your summer plans in Bay County.

Wednesday morning, the Bay County Health Department received a notice from Saginaw Valley State University. E. coli levels are were above the 300 limit for full-body contact for swimming.

This forced them to close Brissette Beach and Wenona Beach. They also issued a public advisory for the Saginaw River.

"With the cold weather right now, nobody is really out swimming, so they're probably not too upset about it. However, not something that you like to see in the news, but it's just the fact of nature," Joel Kwiatkowski said. Kwiatkowski is the Environmental Health Manager for the Bay County Health Department.

For the department, nature is out of their control, but what is in their control is how fast they receive their results. SVSU's new program, called QPCR, will take an 18-24 hour test and reduce it to about 2 to 4 hours and open beaches back up in the same day.

"We hope to see some quick turnarounds this summer with testing if we need to close the beach. If it's an 80 or 90 degree weekend, people want to be out on the water, we hope to be able to open those beaches as fast as possible," Kwiatkowski said.

SVSU is also working on molecular techniques to track the source of bacteria. It'll tell if it's human sources, cow, bird, geese, or seagulls.

"With the results, they'll be able to provide us in the future. We'll be able to see where the sources of bacteria are coming from, and if there's something we can do about it as a Health Department, we will," Kwiatkowski said.

Rex Robinette says this isn't just a Health Department issue, but something all individuals need to take responsibility for.

"It's our part as stewards of the environment to understand what the levels are, but more importantly where it's originating from, so we can curb this from happening as many times as it has happened in the past," Robinette said.

Kwiatkowski says Mother Nature should do her job in straightening the lake back up, and the beaches should be open within the next day or so, weather permitting.