Bay County Health Department explains COVID-19 recovery numbers

(04/06/2020) --It's something a lot of people have asked ABC 12.

What about those who are recovering from COVID-19?

ABC12 talked to the Bay County Health department, now reporting 2 people have recovered from coronavirus.

Health officer Joel Strasz said the reason why other counties may not be reporting their numbers yet is because it takes time to recover from Covid-19 and for counties with large number of cases to track those patients.

"Given the resoures that they have and manpower, they may not have everyone fully engaged at this point. Bay County, we are kind of blessed in we have low numbers, thank goodness. But every county essentially determines whether or not that person recovered or the extent of that person's illness." said Bay Couny Health Officer, Joel Strasz.

Strasz also said everytime they get a case they track that case.

The health department does this for a variety of reasons.

To determine the severity of the illness and to find out what contact they've had with other people to be able to reach out to those people to make sure they are sheltering in place.