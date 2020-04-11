Bay County Health Department reports COVID-19 death

(4/11/20) - The Bay County Health Department announced a COVID-19 related death.

In a press release Saturday morning, it said the man was elderly and had been hospitalized at Covenant Health Center in Saginaw.

County leaders sent their deep condolences to the family of the man.

The health department said it had 53 confirmed coronavirus cases, including the senior citizen who died.

It said most of the patients were recovering at home, while four people had fully recovered.

To help reduce the spread, the health department asked the community to follow the CDC guidelines below:

1. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

3. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

4. Avoid handshakes.

5. Avoid contact with people who are sick.

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

7. Wear a mask or other face covering to avoid the possibility that you might spread the virus to others.

8. IF YOU ARE SICK, STAY HOME.

