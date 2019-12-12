Bay County Health Department warns of spoofing scam using its phone number

(12/12/2019) - The Bay County Health Department is warning of a spoofing scam targeting personal information.

Over the last week, scammers have been "spoofing" the department's number and making calls to people in Michigan or outside the state. The health department's phone number shows up on caller ID.

The scammers ask for Medicare insurance information and other personal identification information.

Officials say the health department will never ask for personal or financial information over the phone. Anyone who receives one of these calls should hang up and alert police.

The health department says Bay County's Information Technology Department has assured the scammers did breach any personal data.