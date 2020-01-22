Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham seeking re-election to second term

(1/22/2020) - Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham has announced plans to run for a second term.

The position will be on the August primary and November general election ballots this year.

Cunningham has worked with the sheriff's office for 23 years, including the last three as the top elected police officer.

He strives to build programs that protect “the most vulnerable in our community.” They include a focus on elder abuse, protecting children and fighting the heroin epidemic.

As sheriff, Cunningham secured an MRAP military vehicle for free, obtained grants for a new marine patrol boat and had all deputies trained on how to use Narcan to help overdose patients and conducted active shooter training.

He established a relationship between the sheriff's office and the Hope Not Handcuffs program, which aims to get help for drug users rather than put them in jail.

“When this campaign is over and you have trusted me again with the position of sheriff of Bay County, you will be able to rest easy, knowing that nothing is more important to me than keeping Bay County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family," Cunningham said. "Rest assured, I am fully dedicated to the citizens of Bay County.”