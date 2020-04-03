Bay County announces emergency order during coronavirus pandemic

(4/3/20) - Bay County health leaders announced an emergency order designed to control and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

It said businesses that employed certain critical infrastructure workers would now be required to do daily screenings to determine if employees had coronavirus symptoms.

The order announced Thursday applied to essential employees including health care workers, first responders, corrections officers, and utility employees.

The health department said the screenings would include questions about potential exposure to COVID-19.

It said workers would be monitored for possible symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and diarrhea.

Health leaders also recommended temperature checks with a touchless thermometer whenever possible.

The county said the order would remain in place until further notice.