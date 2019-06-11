Bay County beach fails water quality testing, closed until further notice

(6/11/19) - The Bay County Health Department has ordered South Linwood beach to be closed until further notice.

The department says surface water samples collected Monday showed the "bacteriological levels" don't comply with the State of Michigan's water quality standards.

Officials say the levels are not safe for full body contact or recreational activities.

The closure will be lifted once bacteria levels go back to normal.

If you have questions, contact the Bay County Health Department at (989) 895-4006.