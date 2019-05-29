Bay County beaches closed, no body contact order issued for Saginaw River

(5/29/2019) - Two Bay County beaches are closed and the public is advised to avoid the Saginaw River after testing showed excessive levels of bacteria in the water.

The Bay County Health Department announced the closures of Brissette and Wenona beaches on Wednesday based on water samples taken Tuesday. A no body contact order also was issued for the Saginaw River.

The advisory and beach closures will remain in effect until testing shows the bacteria levels in the waterways have returned to safe levels.

Anyone with questions should call the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4006.