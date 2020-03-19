Bay County coronavirus patient has recovered, health department says

(3/19/2020) - The Bay County doctor diagnosed with coronavirus last week has recovered, according to public health officials.

Joel Strasz, director of the Bay County Health Department, could not confirm whether the doctor who practices at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw has returned to work.

He was the first confirmed coronavirus patient in Mid-Michigan.

The doctor, who was not identified, was exposed to coronavirus while on an out-of-state trip. He stopped working and went into a self quarantine after learning he had been exposed.

RELATED: Bay County man who tested positive is physician at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw

Health officials have not disclosed the doctor's name due to medical privacy laws.