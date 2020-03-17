Bay County in state of emergency, concern for elderly

Bay County has declared a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The county leaders are also awaiting tests results on a number of people who have been tested for the virus.

About one in four Bay County residents is age 62 or older, the age group that is most susceptible to severe complications due to the coronavirus.

Executive Jim Barcia added Bay County to the growing list of counties declaring a state of emergency. One person has tested positive in the county, but Barcia says there might be more.

"We have several outstanding that we don't have the results on yet, but the people are symptomatic," Barcia says.

One group of people that will be closely watched is the elderly.

"A quarter of our population is over the age of 60," he says.

"The good news is all assisted living or long term care communities will already have protocols in place for flu season anyway," says John Czarnecki of New Hope Bay Assisted Living.

But he says, this is different.

"This has gone to the next level," he says.

Everyone coming into the building is checked for a fever and must sanitize their hands.

Ellen Czerwinski. a resident there, is concerned.

"I am, but I think we have every precaution here that can be taken," she says.

She is 93 and has lived here for a year.

"Its different, we really don't like all the precautions, but its for our good," she says.

One of the precautions is residents can't have visitors.

"Yes, that's the worst," she adds.

Czarnecki says residents and their families understand the no-visitors rule. He's also working with the staff to keep them healthy.

"We are working specifically with staff, providing meals so they don't even have to go out for their break to eat," he says.

As far as the emergency declaration in Bay County, Barcia is asking for $150,000 from the county's rainy day fund to help get through the initial stage of the emergency.

