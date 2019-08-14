Bay County man accused of meeting child for sexual activity

(8/14/2019) - A Bay County man is facing charges after allegedly arranging to meet an underage child for inappropriate sexual activity.

Police arrested 24-year-old Scott Michael Myers and he was arraigned Thursday on the following charges:

-- One count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

-- One count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Police say Myers began communicating on the internet with an undercover detective posing as a child. He arranged to meet the child for inappropriate sexual activity.

Myers was arrested when he showed up to the meeting location. He was arraigned Monday in Bay County District Court.