Bay County man accused of sharing child pornography on the internet

(3/5/2020) - A Bay County man is facing two charges after police say he shared child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police arrested 44-year-old Daniel Francis Swiecicki of Kawkawlin and he was arraigned Wednesday on the following charges:

-- One count of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material.

-- One count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Swiecicki was arrested after Michigan State Police learned that he allegedly had shared child sexually abusive images online.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Swiecicki and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.