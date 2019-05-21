Bay County man accused of shooting, killing friend headed to trial

(05/21/19) - A Bay County preliminary examination revealed new information about the shooting death of Justin Wood, 24.

His body was found outside his truck on Dec. 14, 2018.

Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant Chris Siegert and another investigator first spoke to Wood's friend, Tyler Bothe, the day after Wood was found dead.

Bothe was picked up at the home of Wood's family, and taken to the Tri-City Post.

Siegert testified Bothe first said he had nothing to do with Wood's death, but later shared his account of what happened.

Bothe told detectives he was driving behind Wood on E. Beaver Road near Four Mile Road in Kawkawlin Township, but didn't realize it was his friend.

Bothe said the driver was "brake checking" and ultimately the two trucks pulled to the side of the road. He said Wood was the first person to get out of their truck.

"Walked back to his vehicle, opening his door. Said that he was cussing at him," Siegert shared of his conversation with Bothe.

Bothe claimed Wood grabbed his arm as well. Bothe also told detectives at one point he thought Wood was grabbing for a knife, and knew he carried a gun, although he never saw either during the confrontation.

Siegert testified that Bothe said he got out of his truck when Wood returned to his truck.

Bothe told investigators he then grabbed his 12 gauge shotgun. He said he knew it was loaded, and that it'd been in his truck for about a week and planned to use it for hunting.

"Grabbed his shotgun and aimed it in the direction of Justin and fired," Siegert testified.

Siegert said Bothe had a single-shot shotgun. Bothe told detectives he shot Wood twice.

"Reached in to his vehicle in the center console where he kept more ammunition and he said he loaded a second shot and then from the same point, outside of his truck, he said he shot a second time," Siegert said.

Bothe told detectives he was 15 to 20 feet away when those shots were fired. However, medical examiner Dr. Kanu Virani feels it was much closer based on Wood's wounds. "Which is typical in that shotgun wound that it is fired at about one foot distance," Virani said.

District Court Judge Mark Janner heard from Siegert and Virani before ruling there is enough evidence to move Bothe's case to Circuit Court for a possible trial. A date has not been scheduled.

A specific motive for the shooting was not revealed in court, aside from the incident on E. Beaver Road.