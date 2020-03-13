Bay County man who tested positive is physician at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw

(3/13/2020) -- The Bay County Health Department has identified the first positive COVID-19 case in Mid-Michigan as a physician at Covenant HealthCare in Sagainaw.

The man learned he was exposed to an individual with the virus while on an out of state trip.

According to the Bay County Health Department, once he became aware that he was exposed he stopped working immediately, underwent testing and went into home quarantine awaiting results.

He has never exhibited related symptoms like a fever, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, or sore throat. He only felt a little achy after his ski trip.

The Bay County Health Department wants to assure the community that neither Covenant nor the provider would knowingly put patients, staff or others at risk.

Once it was confirmed that he tested positive Covenant HealthCare and area county health departments have been working to inform patients, staff and others that have had contact with the physician and provide them information to ensure that they take immediate actions to minimize the exposure of others.

Under the guidance of local health departments, individuals at high or medium risk are being quarantined at home for 14 days and monitored for symptoms. Those who are at low risk due to minor exposure have been advised to monitor themselves for symptoms and alert their primary care physician in the event of any change to their physical condition.

This situation is being closely monitored by the local health departments and Covenant HealthCare, and protocols are in place to be prepared for future positive COVID-19 cases in our region.

For additional information on coronavirus, visit www.covenanthealthcare.com.