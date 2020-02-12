Bay County opts out of becoming state's next 2nd Amendment sanctuary

(2/12/2020) - On Tuesday, the Bay County Board of Commissioners opted to not have the county become the next 2nd Amendment sanctuary.

Padraic Ingle, with Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties, said that his organization brought forward the resolution and that Tuesday night's meeting did not go as planned.

"We are little unsure as to what exactly happened," he said.

During the meeting, a separate resolution brought forward by commissioner Michael Lutz was passed with a 6-1 vote.

This resolution did not make Bay County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary but it did allow commissioners to reaffirm their support of constitutional rights.

"They just went ahead and reworded it as they saw fit according to their opinions," Ingle said. "We were just confused and we still haven't had the chance to talk to any of them."

Lutz explained that the resolution to become a sanctuary county could not go through because the county's commissioners did not have the authority to pass such a resolution.

"We looked it over," he said. "We went and approached our corporate counsels and everything else and was able to determine that we as a legislative body in Bay County cannot tell the sheriff or prosecuting attorney which laws to uphold or not to uphold."

Lutz said the vote on the separate resolution was to show that even though they are not voting to become a 2nd Amendment sanctuary, the county still supports constitutional rights.

"We couldn't act in the language that they brought to us but we took as much of the language as we could and brought it forward to reaffirm to them, and to the people of Bay County, that we support the 2nd Amendment right," Lutz said.

Ingle said that a larger step needs to be taken to make sure that people's constitutional rights stay in place.

"Those are oaths that they have already taken to the Michigan and U.S. constitutions," he said. "So they did nothing more than that."

Ingle said he hopes that he can bring this issue to county commissioners again in the future.