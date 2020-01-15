Break-ins, suspicious drone sightings have people in mid-Michigan township concerned

A break in mystery developing in Bay County.

People there are on edge after after two home break-ins and that crooks responsible may be using drones to scout their targets.

Since the first of the year, Fraser Township has had two break-ins and two reports of suspicious drones.

It's not clear if the drones are related to the crimes but investigators believe the crooks knew the victims were going through tough times.

"We were at my father-in-laws funeral," says Logan Lauzon of Fraser Township.

That was January 9th when Lauzon and his family came home from the funeral and realized they had a break-in.

"Discovered that cash was stolen from any of the bedrooms, all the change, all the cash and jewelry," he says.

The thieves made their way through the front door.

"Doors were locked, looks like they used some prying device," Lauzon says.

Their home wasn't the only one targeted on the day of a funeral. On January 2nd, a home on North 7 Mile was broken into. Cash and a gun were taken. Again, the family that lived there was gone.

"The families were at a funeral for a relative," says Lieutenant Jim Chlebowski.

The Bay County Sheriff's Department has put additional patrols in the area. Police have also received reports of suspicious drone sightings in Fraser Township since the first of the year.

Lauzon has been hearing from neighbors who have seen drones in the area and wonder if his home was targeted by one before their home was broken into.

"Sounds like they might be window-peeking with drones while you are gone just to kind of see what rooms, because obviously these people were targeting specific areas," he says.

"Its unusual activity that is occurring," says Chlebowski.

He says its not clear if the break-ins and drone sightings are connected.

"They could look inside your house and see what you had, or check which doors could be a possible point of entry," he says.

But he is advising anyone in that area to be on the look out for suspicious activity.

"It if doesn't fit, give us a call, call 9-1-1.," Chlebowski says.