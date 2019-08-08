Bay County providing sandbags to prevent flooding

(08/08/19) - Using sandbags to protect a home or business from flooding is typically something that's done in an emergency situation.

But this summer it's a proactive measure Bay County residents can take in an effort to prevent damage from high water levels.

"We are blessed to be surrounded by water. And when it's great, it's great. When it's bad, it's bad," explained Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley.

The idea to be proactive instead of reactive to flooding and potential damage was sparked as Rowley watched yet another strong Northeast wind blow water in from the Saginaw Bay.

"It is a very helpless feeling, because there's nothing you can do except watch it creep up to the house and pray that it doesn't get into the house," Rowley said.

Rowley reached out to local and state leaders to find out what could be done.

As a result the Bay County Emergency Management was able to get thousands of sandbags from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"These sandbags are about 20 years old, probably good for years and years to come, however they have date of which they need to be replaced," Rowley said.

The sandbags are available to anyone in Bay County who needs them. Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Manz said people should contact their township or city office to be directed to a pickup location.

Alison Moore and her family came to the Bangor Township Office Thursday to fill up sandbags for her parents who have also felt helpless at times this year.

"The water has been high, it's come up to the top of the seawall but it's been inadvertent because it has come back through storm drains and come around behind the house," Moore explained.

The sandbags are free for anyone who needs the extra line of defense along the Kawkawlin and Saginaw rivers.

"I'm thankful that the township has provided these for us, and hopeful we won't have to make really good use of them, they will just be there until we can return them here," Moore said.

"This should buy us a few years until the river levels can recede a little bit," Rowley added.