Bay County shelter dogs headed to prison -- for a good cause

(09/04/19) - Some shelter dogs are about to get a new leash on life.

Bay County is partnering with the Saginaw Correctional Facility for "Iron Paws." The program pairs prison inmates with shelter dogs.

"Making them more adoptable and getting them trained before they leave for their forever home," said Bay County Administrative Services Director Craig Goulet.

Up to six dogs from Bay County will be part of the program.

"With that program, it's 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Goulet said. "They're involved with staff, get time with staff in the offices, as well as inmates at the prison."

Goulet said it's a win-win. The inmates who train the dogs learn a valuable skill and the dogs get plenty of affection and education.

"They will learn verbal commands, non-verbal commands, you know, sit, stay, leave it. Those types of things, turn right, turn left," Goulet said.

Learning those skills can help the dogs overcome what can be a huge obstacle.

"If you've walked into a shelter before you've see behaviors that aren't necessarily that you may not necessarily see at home," Goulet said. "But this is what you're seeing when you're walking through the shelter."

He expects the Iron Paws graduates to have a leg up on their shelter counterparts when it comes time to impress their future owner.

"Our No. 1 priority is to get our animals that are in our care placed into loving families and those families spend a lot of time with them, and this is certainly a good avenue for that to happen," Goulet said.

The Bay County dogs will begin their training at the Saginaw Correctional Facility in November.