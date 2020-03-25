Bay County woman speaks about testing positive for coronavirus

(3/25/2020) - One of the latest confirmed cases in Bay County is a 22 year old woman.

"It's terrifying. You can either get worse or get better," Alexis Lopez said. "I'm feel like I'm waiting for the best results right now I hope."

The 22 year old is home in Bay City.

She's self quarantining after she says the Bay County Health Department told her she tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was actually shocked. I was taken back a little bit, because I didn't think that could happen to me," Lopez said. "Like that's close to home. That's not just across the world or in another state. It's in my home."

She says her symptoms started last Friday, after grocery shopping. The symptoms continued to get worse over the weekend. "My symptoms are mainly diahrrea, cough, heavy chest, cold/hot sweats, my body aches badly, I have headaches."

The nurse's aide says she didn't experience many of the common symptoms often associated with coronavirus. "I know a lot of people are curious if i had a fever or sore throat," she said. "I haven't had one, but that's just me. Everyone is different if they come across this."

Lopez does have ashtma, and said she hasn't traveled in about a year.

She says the health department has reached out everyone she's been in contact with, however she still has know how idea how she may have contracted the virus.

But she wants to stress to everyone at home to protect themselves.

"It happened to me, I'm young, I'm only 22 and everybody thinks that a young man or woman can not get it - you can," said Lopez. "It's possible and everyone else should take precautions."

Lopez's fiancé also took a coronavirus test, and she said his came back negative.

He has the exact same symptoms, and is self quaratining just to be safe.

