Bay, Shiawassee and Tuscola health departments report new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

(04/04/20) - Multiple counties in Mid-Michigan reported new positive cases of coronavirus.

Tuscola, Bay and Shiawassee counties all reported an increase in cases.

In Tuscola County health officials say there were five additional cases, bringing the total to 20. Three of those individuals are residents at the Tuscola Medical Care Community.

Shiawassee County now has 23 positive cases after being notified of five additional cases. The county health department says 13 males and 10 females have been diagnosed.

You can call the local hotline in Shiawassee County at 989-743-2460 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer health questions.

The Bay County Health Department reported there are 30 presumptive positive tests with 28 tests pending. The county says two people have recovered.

The new numbers come on the same day the state announced 14,225 cases of COVID-19 and 540 deaths. The new cases are also on the heels of the CDC recommendation to wear a face covering in public settings where social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain.

This information is provided to ABC12 by local health departments. Each health department does not report the information the same way, which means that some of the details reported for one health department may not necessarily be available for another.