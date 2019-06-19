FLINT (WJRT) -- (6/19/2019) -- There's a new place to get beautiful in downtown Flint. Beauty Affair celebrated it's grand opening with a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday night.
We caught up with the owner who says her focus is doing quality -- quickly.
Rachel Mallard says she understands people have busy schedules and she wants to work with them.
She already has a shop in Swartz Creek but says she's always wanted a location in Downtown Flint.
The new shop is inside the Capitol Theater Building with an entrance off Harrison street.
Beauty Affair now open in downtown Flint
