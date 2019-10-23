Beaverton bans talking on cell phones while driving

One mid-Michigan community is turning to extreme measures to curb cell phone use in vehicles.

It will soon be against the law in Beaverton to hold your phone behind the wheel.

The vote was five to nothing. The Beaverton City Council says you can't use a cell phone while driving.

"It can be very dangerous and people can be distracted by cell phones," says Beaverton city manager Heath Kaplan.

The city council has passed an ordinance outlawing talking on a hand held device while driving. Beaverton joins Battle Creek and Troy as other Michigan communities in banning something that many of us do everyday.

City Manager Heath Kaplan says the council became concerned after recent traffic incidents near schools.

"We had a couple of close calls, where people were just simply distracted by their cell phones, almost hitting children, running into school buses," he says.

There will be exceptions, such as calls to report an emergency. Hands-free devices can still be used. Drivers who are caught will face a $100 fine.

"I look in the vehicles driving down the road and eight out of nine of them are on the phone, that's not good," says Arthur Lytle.

He lives in nearby Edenville, but drives through Beaverton often. He's in favor of the law.

"Maybe other towns will catch on," he adds.

Sharon Clark says she never talks on a cell phone while driving.

"There are too many accidents, and too many young kids using them," she says.

"I think it's very dangerous, I think eating while driving is dangerous, anything that takes your eyes off the road is dangerous," says Dan Ross.

He works at Nik's Northern Kwik Stop. He says he almost made an unwanted stop in a ditch while he was texting.

"Now my phone goes in my glove box, turned off when I drive," Dan says.

The new law could could go into effect within the next week.