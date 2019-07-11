Beaverton girl to appear on "Chopped Junior"

(07/11/19) - A Beaverton girl will make her television debut next Tuesday when she competes on the Food Network reality show, "Chopped Junior".

Sayde Woodruff, 10, is quite the chef.

"I'm going to make homemade, deep fried calamari," Woodruff said.

Southern comfort and Italian are her go-to cuisines, but she loves to try a little bit of everything.

"I like it so much because you can be creative with it," Woodruff said.

Her love for cooking started at a young age, and she said she learned from the best. "My mom and my grandmas, and pretty much the Food Network," she said.

Woodruff put those skills to the test in March when she went to New York City to appear on "Chopped Junior".

There's a lot of pressure for the young chefs who are trying to win $10,000, a chef's jacket, and the title.

But making it through all three rounds is not easy.

"You open up the basket, and that's where all the mystery ingredients are," Woodruff explained. "And you only have 30 minutes to do the cooking, so then the round starts."

They're judged on taste, presentation, and creativity.

Woodruff can't tell us what dish she made or how she did, but judging by the smile on her face she made a memory that will last a lifetime.

"I was just proud of myself on how I did and what I did. So, no matter what it was one of the best experiences ever for me and my family," Woodruff said.

Sayde's dad and mom, Shad and Brianne Woodruff, and her older brother, Layk, made the trip to NYC with her, but they couldn't be in the studio when she competed.

They will all see it together at the community viewing party planned for Tuesday at Beaverton Bowl. Woodruff's episode is on at 9 p.m. , but people are welcome to show up a few hours before the show airs.