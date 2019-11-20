Bedbugs found in Flint charter school

(11/20/2019) - Another Mid-Michigan school says it is dealing with bedbugs.

The New Standard Academy on Carpenter Road in Flint announced on Facebook that "a couple" bedbugs were found in the school on Tuesday.

Principal Correy Black said administrators immediately contacted the school's cleaning contractor to help prevent the spread of bedbugs. Pest control specialists were expected to visit the school Wednesday to evaluate the situation.

"Please understand the academy is subjected to whatever may come in to the school and please know it is always addressed quickly so we can keep academics at the forefront," Black wrote.

Public health officials say bed bugs don't carry disease or pose a serious medical threat. Classes at New Standard were continuing on their normal schedule Wednesday.

"We can not control some things but we promise to remain diligent in providing a safe, comfortable and ideal environment for our students," Black said.

Several other schools and public facilities have been dealing with bedbugs this year. They include Bentley High School, Carman-Ainsworth High School, Mott Community College and the Alma Public Library.

The state of Michigan says, in general, schools and child care centers are not typically where bed bug infestations happen. But if a bug is found on a student, that does not mean the child brought it to class or needs to be sent home.

The state says the student should not be excluded from class in most instances and schools should not close because of bed bugs. Instead, the districts dealing with bedbugs should notify affected classrooms and implement its established pest management plan.

Bed bugs are attracted to warmth, blood and carbon dioxide. They aren't attracted more to messy places, but clutter offers more hiding spots.

The EPA says there have been no cases or studies supporting claims that bedbugs cause human illnesses.

Some believe that spraying pesticides will easily eliminate a bed bug infestation. But bedbug control can only be maintained through a treatment strategy that includes a variety of techniques.

According to the EPA, treatment of bed bugs is complex and success depends on a number of factors, including how many bedbugs are present and whether the home is cluttered.

There are a variety of do-it-yourself methods to get rid of bedbugs involving pesticides or chemical-free. The chemical-free options include treatments involving high heat or extreme cold.