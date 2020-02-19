Beecher coach Courtney Hawkins joining Michigan State football staff

(2/19/2020) - Former Michigan State football player Courtney Hawkins is leaving his native Beecher High School to join the Spartans football coaching staff.

New Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker announced on Wednesday that he hired Hawkins as his wide receivers coach.

Hawkins played football at Beecher before a successful four-year career at Michigan State and nine seasons in the NFL. He returned to Beecher in 2006 as a football coach and athletic director.

“Courtney Hawkins was a phenomenal player here at Michigan State who went on to have a very successful career in the NFL,” said Tucker. “He’s shown tremendous leadership serving as both the athletic director and head football coach at Flint Beecher High School. I’m really excited to get him here on campus.”

Hawkins played for Coach George Perles at Michigan State from 1988 to 1991. He was a member of the 1990 Big Ten Championship team and earned the Governor of Michigan Award in 1991 after his teammates voted him most valuable.

Hawkins remains among the top 10 career leaders in kickoff return yards, receiving yards, receptions, all purpose yards and touchdown receptions at Michigan State.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him 44th overall in 1992. He played four years there and three years for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Beecher, the MHSAA named Hawkins the regional Athletic Director of the Year in 2018. He led Beecher's football team to 12 playoff appearances, three conference championships, three division championships and one regional championship in 14 seasons as coach.

Hawkins is a member of the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame and the Greater Flint African-American Sports Hall of Fame.