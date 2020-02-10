Beecher finishes 2nd in contest for locker room makeover

(02/10/2020)- It was a competition that brought out the best in people all across the state.

"Grand Blanc put it on their website, there were other schools that put it on their website and just the love that we got the surrounding communities here in Michigan,"

"I got calls from as far as up north, coach we're pulling for you. We had our kids vote for you," said Beecher Athletic Director

Beecher High school was one of five finalists in the running for a locker room makeover, courtesy of Hollman Inc.

Hollman is a company known for building some of the nicest locker rooms for athletics in the nation.

Something Beecher High School desperately needs.

"I graduated in 1988, these are the same locker rooms . And they were there probably before I got there. And the kids, we've have done a tremendous job of taking care of them but just wear and tear. Our kids deserve better," Hawkins said.

As the only school in the competition from Michigan, Hawkins said Beecher had the support from schools that are normally competition.

"When it comes to people being nice and doing for others, all the things we preach about, a lot of that came out of this," Hawkins said.

The school came up short, finishing second in the competition.

"It's disappointing, not to win, initially," Hawkins said.

But all is not lost, Hawkins said they have some exciting news to share in the coming months.

"I wish I could tell what I know. But I've been sworn to secrecy. But it's going to be something great for these kids and for this community," He said.

Hawkins said the big announcement will take place in April.

