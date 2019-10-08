Beecher student allegedly chased by man in white van

(10/8/2019) - Beecher school administrators issued a warning after a student allegedly was chased by a man in a white van Tuesday morning.

The student was walking in the area of Penwood Road around 8:40 a.m. when the man approached. The student started running and the man started following them.

The student kept running all the way to school and immediately alerted a teacher, who notified Beecher Community Schools administrators. The Mt. Morris Township Police Department is investigating the incident.

Tuesday's incident follows a similar report of someone in a van possibly trying to approach a student on Pierson Road in Genesee Township on Monday and another incident in Mt. Morris last week.

Beecher Superintendent Marcus Davenport urged the community to remain proactive in ensuring the safety of students and to call police if they see anything suspicious.

He advised parents to talk with their children about strangers. He also advised students to walk in groups and avoid getting preoccupied with electronic devices while they are walking.