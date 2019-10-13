Beloved Flint firefighter, NHL honoree announces retirement

(10/13/19) - After 27 years with the Flint Fire Department, local hero Rico Phillips is calling it a career.

Phillips made the retirement announcement on his personal Facebook page Saturday.

He said he joined the Flint Fire Department in 1992. He was one of 18, out of nearly 2,000 applicants to earn the badge.

Phillips has appeared many times on ABC12 to offer fire safety tips and his expertise to viewers.

He was awarded the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award at the NHL Awards in June for his work with the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program.

He was honored by Governor Gretchen Whitmer a month later.