Bench honors a man that captured Saginaw's beauty

A bench is a piece of furniture where you can sit and relax for a bit.

There is a new bench in Saginaw, along the Saginaw River, that is a tribute to a man who visited the park often and captured its beauty.

"People came forward, they loved Howard," says Kathy Woods Booth.

Howard Sharper, former Delta College professor turned photographer died unexpectedly last October at the age of 68. This is one of the places he came to capture images of Saginaw.

"What I loved about what Howard did, was that he captured the beauty of Saginaw in a way that we would never see it," says Kareem Bowen.

He not only took pictures here, but he also organized park clean-up projects as city parks budgets were cut. After Howard died, his friends talked about a way to honor his passion for the city.

"We just started working on different pieces, contacted people who were important, the parks, Saginaw and county parks, Saginaw Community Foundation and they were amazing at making it happen," Bowen says.

They raised enough money to create and place this bench along the Saginaw River. His wife Ruth says they came to this particular spot often.

"We used to come down here and sit, there are some eagles that nest in the area, so we would sit and watch the eagles a lot," she says.

On the back of the bench, one of his eagle photos, along a picture of himself, sitting in his car, his vantage point for many of his photos.

"The bench is wonderful, all I can say is Howard is smiling, this is a part that he truly loved and spent a lot of time here," says Booth.

Fall is here, a perfect time to view the changing color of leaves, the wildlife, and now everyone has a chance to sit where Howard would take photos, pictures that would have people asking, was that really taken in Saginaw?

"If people don't have beauty and don't recognize it, then life gets pretty grim, so he would bring that beauty to people and share it," she says.

The bench can be found along the river on the south end of Wickes Park.

