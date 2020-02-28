Benson's Literacy Foundation distributes free books, supplies in Mexico

(2/28/2020) - A local literacy group is celebrating after handing out books around the world.

Benson's Literacy Foundation is coming back from a recent trip to Cancun after giving books to schools and children in Mexico who otherwise wouldn't have access.

The group also partnered with Gordon Food Service to donate nearly $4,000 in supplies and soccer balls.

