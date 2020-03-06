Bernie Sanders announces Saturday town hall meeting in Flint

(3/6/2020) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning to take part in a town hall meeting in Flint as he crisscrosses Michigan this weekend.

The Vermont senator will appear at Mott Community College for a town hall meeting focused on racial and economic justice at 7 p.m. Saturday. His presidential campaign announced the event Friday evening.

Saturday's town hall is one of five events Sanders has planned in Michigan on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the run up to Tuesday's presidential primary.

The Flint town hall at Mott's Events Center at 1401 E. Court St. is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are not required, but anyone hoping to come should register in advance.

Click here for a link to the registration page for the Mott Community College town hall.

Sanders appeared at a Get Out the Vote Rally at the TCF Center in Detroit on Friday evening. He is also planning the following rallies:

-- Salina Intermediate School in Dearborn at 11 a.m. Saturday.

-- Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

-- The University of Michigan Diag in Ann Arbor at 6 p.m. Sunday, which is hosted by the Students for Bernie group.

Bags are not allowed at any of the rallies.

The Michigan presidential primary is Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are still available by calling local clerk's offices.