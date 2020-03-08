Bernie Sanders goes one-on-one with ABC12, holds Town Hall in Flint

(03/08/2020)-- Senator Bernie Sanders putting all his effort into winning Michigan voters, as he stumped in Flint Saturday.

Just two days ahead of the primary, it's the first visit to Flint by a Presidential candidate.

Sanders held a Town Hall at Mott Community College.

ABC 12 sat down with Sanders for an exclusive one-on-one.

Every delegate matters… that's the message from the Vermont Senator.

"it's very important that's why we're here tonight," Sanders said, "I don't think anyone who looks at my record knows that there is maybe not anybody else who has fought as hard as I have for the rights of working people in this country."

About a hundred delegates behind in the race to the nomination, the senator needs to win Michigan and it's 125 delegates on Tuesday.

And Sanders knows Flint is a big part of that.

"We got to invest in communities like Flint, all over this country that are hurting when people don't have healthcare where people don't have the edge, where the educational opportunity where the infrastructure in this case the water system has failed the people of this community," He said.

But in 2016, Senator Sanders voted against a bill that included funding for Flint. ABC12 asked Sanders about the discrepancy.

"Flint is very much on my mind, I've been here on several occasions I am aware not only about the water system but the educational system, but terribly 45% of people living in poverty," Sanders said.

Winning Michigan also means he has to get the support of union and convince union members to walk away from their healthcare plans.

Sander said it's an easy trade.

"One of the problems that unions have is that every time they're going to negotiate a contract take their health care benefits are going to be taken away from them in exchange for wage increase," He said.

Sanders comes to Flint after a disappointing Super Tuesday performance.

He's confident Michigan will help him tighten the race.

"Well look, I would like to win every state by a landslide victory," Sanders said

The Senator is looking past last Tuesday and on to the White House, knowing he has to win this state to get there.

"I think the agenda that we are fighting for in an agenda that is supported by the people of Michigan," he said.

Sanders will continue his Michigan tour - hitting Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor, Sunday.