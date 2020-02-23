Berston Field House basketball court vandalized -- pieces cracked, missing, traced with skid marks

(02/23/2020) - An act of vandalism damages a new basketball court at Berston Field House in Flint Sunday morning.

It's a specialty court that's pieced together like a jigsaw puzzle. It was found with many of those pieces missing, cracked, and traced with skid marks from a car tire.

City leaders are asking for help to find those responsible.

Both Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Bryant Nolden, the executive director of Friends of Berston, are putting up $500 each leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward.

For Nolden however, it's about more than the cost to replace the court.

"I put so much time and effort in to making sure that this place is sustainable, and it's for the community. Just to see this happen by somebody from the community is really just disheartening," he said.

Nolden says the outdoor court is a special composite built with springs inside, making it kid-friendly.

It was installed in October of 2019 and costs $40,000, paid for by a grant from the National Basketball Players Association.

The contractor who installed it will assess the damage on Tuesday. Nolden says repairing the damage will be very time consuming but plans to have it ready for the community by the springtime.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says no crime should be committed in Flint, especially one that pushes back on the city moving in a positive direction.

"We want to make sure we take note on this that we're not victims. We're victors. We're going to rebuild, retool, and continue to go forward in spite of this type of vandalism that happens in our community. We have to be a community of like-thinking individuals moving us forward," he said.

Nolden says they will check the cameras on Monday and plans to the footage to help identify the person or persons responsible.

He says he does plan to prosecute to the full extent of the law.

Berston Field House is an important part of Flint's rich history.

It opened in 1923 and was the first community center in Flint available to African Americans.

Berston closed in 2002 until a group of volunteers revived and reopened the center.

It's where Olympic champ, Claressa Shields trained. It's been a distribution site during the water crisis and has hosted an Easter egg hunt every year.

In February, Mayor Sheldon Neeley signed a 25-year lease extension with the facility and declared February 13th, "Berston Field House Day."