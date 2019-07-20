Berston Field House celebrates 96 years with big celebration

(07/20/19) - You can be a part of the fun as Berston Field House commemorates 96 years of serving the Flint community.

The celebration is a festival featuring the arts, family-friendly activities and a lot more.

It's happening from noon until 6 p.m. at the field house, which is located on 3300 Saginaw Street in Flint.

Craig Simpson and Omar Batson of the Chosen Few Arts Council stopped by the ABC12 studio Saturday morning to encourage people to come out and celebrate with them.

Check out the interview above for more information or visit thiswebsite.