Berston Field House specialty basketball court finally fixed after damage from vandalism

(06/22/2020) - Good news for those who want to shoot some hoops. Berston Field House's outdoor specialized basketball court in Flint is back open.

Months ago, vandals destroyed a large section after doing donuts on the plastic surface.

It was an act of vandalism damaging a brand new basketball court at Berston Field House in Flint back in late February. For Friends of Berston Executive Director, Bryant Nolden, it was about more than the cost to replace the court.

"We try to uplift and try to beautify and make something nice for the community, and to have this happen is really just disheartening. We're going to persevere, and we're going to get through this," Nolden said in February.

Since that day, Nolden says the five responsible turned themselves in and still have plenty of community service left to do. The damage totaled about $22,000 with about a third covered through donations.

The court is officially good as new, but that's not the best part for Nolden.

"I'm just extremely appreciative of the Flint Community because they've always been great supporters of Berston, and we're just happy that the court is repaired, and that in the very near future, it'll be full with kids playing basketball," Nolden said.

Now, the field house installed a temporary fence to stop others from causing any more damage.

They plan to put up a permanent one later on.

"It just really warms my heart to be able to have this court put back together and be able to be used by the residents here in the city of Flint. We're extremely excited that we were able to get it back together, and it's going to be for the community," Nolden said.

Nolden says he's excited to have some tournaments and other events on these courts in the near future.