A consumer alert from the Better Business Bureau about "Ghost" tax preparers.

That's when someone who's un-certified does your return.

They'll do all the paperwork and math but won't sign the return.

That means the taxes are considered self-filed and if there's something is wrong with the forms, you're left on the hook, not the preparer.

By law, if someone prepares federal tax returns they have to have a valid identification number.