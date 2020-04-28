Beware! More frost / freeze conditions could be on the way.

The sun is out and temperatures are pushing 70 degrees for some! Of course it's easy to head to the store and buy up all kinds of plants to make the yard beautiful.

Remember, it was just snowing less than one week ago across the ABC12 viewing area with lows in the 10s for some! Warmer weather doesn't stay sustained above freezing typically until May.

The average last frost in Flint is May 11th, May 9th in Saginaw, and May 27th in the higher terrain of West Branch.

The average last freeze in Flint is May 7th, May 1st in Saginaw, and June 1st in West Branch.

Unfortunately, while the forecast calls for very warm conditions through our 7 day forecast, the temperatures beyond that could head back down below freezing.

The Climate Prediction Center has given the state of Michigan a 70% chance of below normal temperatures 8 to 14 days out. As of April 28th, the date this article was written, that would put the colder weather potential between the dates of May 5-11th.

Some models are indicating temperatures could fall as low as the upper 20s. Which would be a hard freeze.

If you do decide to spruce up the yard, deck, or patio with some flowers make sure you also think of a way to protect them from this looming bout of cold air. It would be a shame for so much hard work to go to waste!