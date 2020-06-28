Bicyclist killed in Flint in overnight police chase, suspected hit and run

An overnight police chase sparked by a suspected hit and run leaves a man dead in the City of Flint.

ABC 12 reached out to Michigan State Police Lieutenant Dave Kaiser, who confirmed officers pulled up to the scene of a crash on 5th and Grand Traverse just before 3:00 Sunday morning.

Bystanders pointed out a truck nearby as being at fault, but when an officer approached, the driver reportedly took off.

Flint Police went after the truck, which then allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist at Robert T. Longway near Chavez. According to police, the truck then flipped, pinning the passenger inside. The driver reportedly ran away but didn’t make it far before officers made the arrest.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to a local hospital.

Michigan State Police confirms the bicyclist was a 44-year-old man whose identity won’t be released until family has been notified.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The investigation has been turned over to state police.

